Great Timing! New DROID Launch Event Is The Day Before iPhone 4 Goes On Sale

Verizon Wireless is sending out invitations to a press event to officially announce the new Droid, featuring appearances by Google Android boss Andy Rubin, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Motorola co-CEO Sanjay Jha.



When is it? Next Wednesday, June 23 — the day before Apple’s new iPhone goes on sale. That will give the new Droid all of… 19 hours in the spotlight before the new iPhone goes on sale. Sweet!

Here’s the invitation, with sensitive information redacted.

