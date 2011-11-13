11 Annoying Things Hotels Do That Bother Their Guests

Photo: Oyster.com

As the Hotel-Tell All, Oyster is very well-traveled when it comes to hotels.We’ve seen it all — whether good or bad.



Let it be known: after visiting thousands of hotels, the tiny fees, poor service, and mediocre food starts to get irritating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.