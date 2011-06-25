Why "Bad Teacher" Will Have A Bigger Impact On Female Comedies Than "Bridesmaids" Did

Everyone in Hollywood is (still) very excited about “Bridesmaids” — the Kristen Wiig romp that grossed $146 million — and what it means for comedies built around actresses.



In reality, though, it’s “Bad Teacher” — the Cameron Diaz comedy that opens today — that may be the real key to solidifying girl-led movies’ bankable status.

“Bridesmaids” was — make no mistake — carried by Wiig’s diverse and durable skills.

But it was still an ensemble flick, with a roster of the best female improvisers in the game, enough chick-flick energy to make it girl-outing viewing, and Judd Apatow‘s name on it.

“Bad Teacher” flanks Diaz with Jason Segel and Justin Timberlake (who, by the way, has been selling Diaz’s “comedic genius” hard.)

On most of the posters, she’s flying solo.

In other words, the comedy in this comedy is squarely on her shoulders — and while Diaz has always been funny, you don’t often hear her name in the same breath as Adam Sandler‘s.

So “Bad Teacher” will (like it or not) be a studio point of reference for what happens when you drop a woman directly into a big-budget leading role that, concept-wise, could go to a man or woman.

