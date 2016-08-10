'Bad Santa 2' looks even more raunchy than the original in the new trailer

It’s been 13 years since we were given the hilariously offensive “Bad Santa,” starring Billy Bob Thornton as an often drunk conman whose front is playing Santa Claus over the holidays so he can rob the malls he works at.

The movie quickly became a cult hit and now Thornton’s despicable Willie has returned for the sequel.

“Bad Santa 2” looks even more raunchy than the original, with Tony Cox starring once more as Willie’s sidekick. Brett Kelly, who played the strange kid Willie befriends in the original, is also back. Meanwhile, Christina Hendricks and Kathy Bates are new additions to the franchise.

Watch the NSFW Red Band trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

