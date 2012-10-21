The 8 Worst Reasons To Go To Law School

Photo: IMDB

The Supreme Court’s very own chief justice said this week that many Americans go to law school for the wrong reasons.”I think there are a lot of people who go to law school because they’re not good at maths and can’t think of anything else to do,” John Roberts said at Houston’s Rice University.



That’s not the only bad reason to drop $200,000 on a law degree.

In his book “Don’t Go To Law School (Unless),” law professor Paul Campos ranks the eight most ridiculous reasons for going to law school.

