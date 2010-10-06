Bad Ratings Follow Bad Reviews For Eliot Spitzer's New Show

CNN’s new 8 p.m. show, “Parker Spitzer,” which premiered last night, already got beat up today with some pretty bad reviews. Now the Nielsen ratings have come in, via MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, who also has a show at 8 p.m., and it ain’t pretty!



“Parker Spitzer” had 460,000 454,000 total viewers last night (Olbermann’s tweet high-balled it), which is not much more than about how many were watching recently-fired Rick Sanchez while he was subbing (and turning in CNN’s worst 8 p.m. ratings in three years) during that time slot.

To put it in perspective, Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor” had about 3.1 million viewers last night; “Countdown With Keith Olbermann” had about 1.1 million.

UPDATE – Nancy Grace also beat “Parker Spitzer” at 8 p.m. on CNN sister network HLN, with 468,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen.

Needless to say, CNN has some work to do if it expects to turn “Parker Spitzer” into a primetime saviour .

