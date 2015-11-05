12 public speaking habits to avoid at all costs

A habit is a routine way of thinking, feeling, or behaving, which tends to occur unconsciously, explains Darlene Price, president of Well Said, Inc. and author of “Well Said! Presentations and Conversations That Get Results.”

“For instance, in golf, no player intentionally raises up on the backswing, as you’re sure to top the ball and make a poor shot in doing so. However, it’s among the most common errors on the course,” she explains.

Similarly, as a speaker, you would never consciously clench your hands, pace the floor, or avoid eye contact with the audience, as your listeners would surely perceive you as nervous and insecure. “Yet, these common bad habits occur daily in the workplace by presenters who are otherwise smart, accomplished professionals.”

Here are the top 12 public speaking habits presenters should avoid at all costs, along with their potential consequences and remedies:

Aaron Taube contributed to a previous version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.