Bad Omen: BYD Sells Just 100 Plug-In Hybrids In 8 Months

The world’s first plug-in hybrid is coming up way short of its sales goals, Autonews reports.



Chinese car/battery company BYD’s plug-in hybrid, the $22,000 F3DM has sold less than 100 units in its first eight months on the market. It was expected to sell 4,000-5,000 units this year.

This is a bad omen and a stomach punch for all the people in the world praying for an electric revolution, which is why they’re saying this isn’t indicative of what’s going to happen in the rest of the world. Their excuses: A $22,000 car in China is too expensive, and there’s no infrastructure to support it.

