Bad News/Good News: Newspaper Ad Spending Still Falling, But Not As Fast

Total second quarter print and online newspaper ad spending fell 5.6%, to $6.4 billion from $6.8 billion in the second quarter of 2009, according to stats released today by the Newspaper Association of America.



This is bad news in the sense that there’s still an ad slump, but good news in the sense that this most recent decline was the narrowest since the first quarter of 2007, when ad spending fell 4.8% to $10.6 billion.

To put it in perspective, Q2 2009 ad spending fell 29%, which was the steepest decline since NAA started tracking total print/online ad spending in 2004.

NAA President and CEO John F. Sturm had this to say about the results:

Even as the economy is slow to rebound, there is heightened optimism within the industry – a confidence reflected in second quarter earnings reports from public newspaper companies. New business models are taking hold, with publishers continuing to invest in platforms that deepen audience engagement in print and online. In a world where trusted, high-quality content is in demand, newspaper companies are uniquely positioned to benefit from the advertising recovery.

You can view the figures here.

