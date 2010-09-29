Bad News: Yahoo Media Boss Out. Good News: Bartz Won't Have To Ask Assistant: "Who?"

Yahoo’s media boss Jimmy Pitaro is quitting the company, Kara Swisher reports.



We don’t know who will replace Jimmy, but we’d bet one candidate is Matthew Idema – the guy who led the Associated Content acquisition.

Last week, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz told Wall Street that the media makes too big of a deal about executive departures from Yahoo.

Bartz said, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone to my assistant and said, ‘Do you know who this person is,’ and they’re about six layers down.”

Media is a huge part of what Yahoo is trying to do to turn itself around. We’re guessing Bartz won’t have to ask her assistant about Pitaro.

