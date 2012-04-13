Bad News, The 2012 Lingerie Football League Season Has Been Cancelled

Photo: Screenshot from LFL

It’s a sad day for Lingerie Football League fans. According to the Examiner, the 2012 season has been cancelled, and play will resume in April of 2013.During the year hiatus, the league will focus on expanding to Canada and other international locations. There may even be games in Canada this year.



Commissioner Mitchell Mortaza told the Examiner via email:

“This hiatus also enables us to take this great game of ours international with the premiere of LFL Canada and in 2013 the kickoff of LFL Australia. We are focused to not simply resting on being called the ‘fastest growing sports league in the US’ (BusinessWeek) but the fastest growing sports franchise in the world.”

So don’t worry too much, Mortaza seems to have high hopes for the league in 2013.

