Here's A Big Pile Of More Bad News

In addition to the overall market decline, we’ve seen a bunch of other ugly details this morning.So we thought we’d just do a bad news roundup.
- The spread between Spanish and German yields has hit a brand new record.
- Copper, which is supposedly a great barometer of the global economy, is down 2.5%.
- Despite that RRR cut, Citi has cut its China GDP forecast.
- The Shanghai market fell 0.6% last night.
- Spanish bank borrowing from the ECB has hit a new record.
- The Aussie dollar has fallen below parity against the US dollar.
- Oil has dropped below $95/barrel.
And yes, that’s on top of overall market carnage.
UPDATE: And it gets worse! Eurozone industrial production missed big time >
