Here's A Big Pile Of More Bad News

Photo: Hani Amir

In addition to the overall market decline, we’ve seen a bunch of other ugly details this morning.So we thought we’d just do a bad news roundup.



The spread between Spanish and German yields has hit a brand new record.

Copper, which is supposedly a great barometer of the global economy, is down 2.5%.

Despite that RRR cut, Citi has cut its China GDP forecast.

The Shanghai market fell 0.6% last night.

Spanish bank borrowing from the ECB has hit a new record.

The Aussie dollar has fallen below parity against the US dollar.

Oil has dropped below $95/barrel.

And yes, that’s on top of overall market carnage.

UPDATE: And it gets worse! Eurozone industrial production missed big time >

