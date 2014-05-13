Bad News: Red Wine And Chocolate May Not Be That Good For You After All

Image: Getty

The antioxidant resveratrol found in red wine, chocolate and grapes doesn’t help people live longer or avoid cardiovascular disease, cancer and inflammation, according to US research.

Many have investigated the “French Paradox” of a low incidence of coronary heart disease despite a diet high in cholesterol and saturated fat in France.

Some pointed to the regular intake of red wine and to the resveratrol and other polyphenols contained within the wine and also found in chocolate.

Preliminary evidence also suggests resveratrol may have anti-inflammatory effects, prevent cancer, and decrease blood vessel stiffness.

The new study looked at 783 men and women 65 years or older who were part of the Aging in the Chianti Region study from 1998 to 2009 in two Italian villages.

The study, which followed the subjects for nine years, suggests that dietary resveratrol in older adults does not have a substantial influence on inflammation, cardiovascular disease, cancer, or longevity.

The results of the study by Dr Richard D. Semba of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine were published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

