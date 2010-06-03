Bad News: Nancy Pelosi Supports Wall Street's Nightmare Derivatives Reform Amendment

One of the most controversial amendments to be included in the Senate’s version of the financial reform is Blanche Lincoln’s proposal to force banks to get out of the swaps business.



The industry is horrified by the rule, and even the White House (and especially Paul Volcker) is against it.

It’s been assumed that in conference (where The Senate and The House reconcile their bills) that the rule would be nixed, but that’s no guarantee, and now Nancy Pelosi has come out in favour of keeping the amendment in.

David Dayen at FireDogLake:

The Speaker also expressed support for another major provision, the derivatives title of the Senate bill authored by Sen. Blanche Lincoln, including the measure to spin-off the big banks’ lucrative swaps trading desks. She said that, while she “didn’t know” where the White House is on derivatives (they’re against the trading desks provision), she sees “a lot of enthusiasm for Sen. Lincoln’s proposal among some in the House.” She even said that some members of the House Agriculture Committee, which created a fairly poor derivatives title for the House bill, support the Lincoln bill, including the spin-off proposal. Pelosi said that ultimately, Collin Peterson, the Blue Dog chair of the Ag Committee, will have a lot of responsibility over that area of the bill, but that Barney Frank, who has been outspoken on the need to strengthen the derivatives title beyond what was in the House bill, would act as chair as the controlling authority. “I have great confidence in Barney,” Speaker Pelosi said.

We’re still thinking that the amendment will get killed, but… there’s no guarantee of that. And with the Democrats under even more pressure (due to political ramifications from Deepwater) we could see Democrats feeling compelled to include the most radical proposals possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.