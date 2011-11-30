Here's Another Way That Laptops Are Destroying Your Sperm

Photo: Tobyotter via flickr

We’ve previously reported that heat from a laptop is linked to “cooking” sperm, but now there’s even more bad news, fellas:A new study published in the medical journal “Fertility and Sterility” (via Reuters) reveals laptop wifi also nukes sperm.



The scientists conducting the study put drops of semen from healthy men under laptops, then surfed the web.

After four hours the sperm were cooked.

Sperm placed near electromagnetic radiation generated during wireless communication died twice as fast as semen placed in the same temperature away from internet activity, according to the report.

Furthermore, the WiFi-exposed sperm was damaged three times as much as the comparison sample.

Sperm placed under a heat-absorbing laptop without WiFi connectivity did not destroy as much sperm as when the internet is present.

The report says:

Our data suggest that the use of a laptop computer wirelessly connected to the internet and positioned near the male reproductive organs may decrease human sperm quality. At present we do not know whether this effect is induced by all laptop computers connected by Wi-Fi to the internet or what use conditions heighten this effect.

However, the president of the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology, Dr. Robert Oates tells Reuters this study could be bogus: “This is not real-life biology, this is a completely artificial setting. It is scientifically interesting, but to me it doesn’t have any human biological relevance.”

Be that as it may, men of the world might want to keep the laptops on a desk or pillow, just to play it safe.

