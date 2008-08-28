Bad News For Viacom: Britney A No-Show At MTV Awards

A year ago, Viacom’s MTV got a not-totally-unexpected bump when Britney Spears made a humiliating/entertaining appearance on the cable network’s annual award show. MTV has been publicly hoping for a repeat performance next week, and we can’t really think of a good reason not to do so, besides the whole “personal dignity” angle. And that’s obviously not convincing, right?



Alas. Billboard:

“Contrary to media reports, Britney was never slated to perform on this year’s VMAs,” manager Larry Rudolph said in a statement. “She’s in the middle of recording her next album, which is going amazingly well, and her focus remains on the studio.”

Spears’ disastrous performance of “Gimme More” during last year’s VMAs was one of the most-talked-about moments of 2007. The tabloid queen is currently appearing in spots promoting this year’s ceremony.

In June, MTV Networks Music Group President Van Toffler said the network wasn’t ruling out giving viewers another dose of Spears at the VMAs. MTV later confirmed they were in talks to have Spears appear in some capacity. The rebounding pop queen is nominated for video of the year for “Piece of Me.”

See Also: Thanks, Britney! MTV Must-See Again

Britney Is MTV’s Gift That Keeps On Giving

MTV: Thanks Yet Again, Britney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.