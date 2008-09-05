Bad News For Research In Motion (RIMM): Cutting "Bold" Component Orders

AmTech analyst Rob Sanderson says his channel checks reveal that that Research in Motion (RIMM) has cut its orders from key component suppliers, suggesting that there will be a “delayed volume ramp” of RIM’s new Bold unit. Sanderson has slashed his estimates and price target accordingly.



On the positive side, Sanderson thinks that demand remains strong, that this is just a RIM execution screw-up:

We do not think build-plan reductions are an indication of softening demand. We attribute order push-outs to a delayed volume ramp of Bold into the U.S.

We still believe that November unit shipments in the 8m range are possible, though guidance may not be as high. The variable on guidance will be management’s confidence on timing of new clamshell and touch-screen devices planned for introduction this fall. We hope to have a better read

before RIMM reports on Sept. 25.

Much of the pessimism surrounding the Bold ramp has to do with results and commentary from chipmaker Marvel (MRVL), which indicated that orders for its chips have been lower than expected:

Since key baseband supplier MRVL reported a weak outlook, RIMM shares are down over 10% in three trading sessions. MRVL has continued to offer cautious commentary at subsequent investor meetings and presentations. While we do believe orders from RIMM have down-ticked somewhat, the implications for RIMM are not as bad as the essentially no-growth outlook offered by MRVL.

Sanderson cuts estimates and target:

We are lowering our EPS estimates on higher spending and keeping unit and pricing assumptions unchanged. This takes our street-high Nov. estimate from $1.18 GAAP to $1.10 (vs. consensus of $0.98). We allow higher expenses to flow through the outlook, which on unchanged unit assumptions reduces our out-year EPS to $6.30 GAAP (vs. $5.41 consensus). Our new target is $190.

