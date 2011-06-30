Bad News For Partisan Hacks: Markets Rise After Obama Slams Fat Cats

There’s nothing in Obama’s speech that’s particularly market-moving.
But if you listen closely, you can hear partisan hacks tearing up their column because the market didn’t tank once Obama slammed fat cats. (For an example of a political pundit blaming Obama for the economy, see here.)
In fact, stocks are up in the last 30 minutes since the speech started.
