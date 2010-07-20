Bad News For Democrats: Republicans Are Doing Great By Opposing Unemployment Insurance

Obama is speaking this afternoon about extending unemployment benefits, and his aim is to rake the GOP over the coals for denying cash to the unemployed.



And you’d think that’d work, but the GOP’s austerity, bootstraps message is working great.

The polls looks great, and their odds of November success on InTrade are as high as ever, nearing 60.

Photo: InTrade

