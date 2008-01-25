Bad News For CNBC: Cable Guys Love Fox Business

No one may be watching Fox Business, but cable and satellite TV operators want it anyway. Multichannel News reports on a Beta Research study of 130 cable operators on newish networks they’d most like to carry. First was the independent Outdoor Channel, but No. 2 on the list was News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Business Network, which launched in 30 million homes in August.

More than 70% of cable operators surveyed said they wanted FBN. Bad news for CNBC, which has operated without direct competition since Time Warner shuttered CNNfn in 2004. And good news for people who’ve heard all about the bar-side musings of Fox Business’ Cody Willard and Rachel Gomez but haven’t been able to see them yet.

Other networks on cable’s wish-list include Scripps’ DIY Network, and Discovery Home, soon to be re-launched as Planet Green. It should be noted that survey was taken before Discovery announced Discovery Health is going all-Oprah in 2009.

Update: Big numbers for CNBC during the Tuesday market crash: the channel averaged 469,000 viewers between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. according to Nielsen, it’s highest point since Sept. 17, 2001, the day markets opened after 9/11.

Related: Fox Biz: No One’s Watching

Fox Business Network Scoops CNBC on Global Market Crash

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.