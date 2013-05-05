Bad News For Bookmakers: Abbott Says He Would Ban Betting Ads During Live Games

Getty/Mark Dadswell

Opposition leader Tony Abbott has said he would ban betting advertising during live sports broadcasts to protect children from gambling, reports News Limited.

Unless the Television industry acts first, he said he’d put a stop to the practice if he is elected Prime Minister.

“The game should be about performances, not about whether you might make 10 bucks by guessing who scores the first goal,” Abbott said.

Abbott also said he wasn’t targeting any individuals.

Tom Waterhouse has recently come under fire for his promotional arrangement with Channel Nine, and is currently embroiled in a spat between ad man John Singleton and his horse trainer mum Gai Waterhouse.

Singleton has accused him of handing out inside information about his horse More Joyous, a claim Tom Waterhouse strongly denies.

