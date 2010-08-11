Bad News For Android Owners: iPhone Users Have More Sex

If you’re trying to decide which smartphone to buy, here’s an important piece of information you probably hadn’t considered: iPhone users have the most sex.



According to OK Cupid’s analysis of its users, the average 30 year-old with an iPhone has had sex with twelve people; her BlackBerry-owning contemporaries have slept with a modest nine people.

Android nerds have slept with only six.

The same trend is apparent with men, though regardless of phone platform, OK Cupid’s male population aren’t getting out there as much as the women.

And it isn’t just 30 year-olds: whatever age you look at, the iPhone is the smartphone of the sexually prolific:

Of course, this leaves wide-open the important question: does the iPhone attract the sexually active, or does owning an iPhone help you attract partners? Or totally a coincidence?

(via Daring Fireball)

