Bad News Fast and Furious This Morning

Henry Blodget

Here’s the growing list of today’s bad economic and advertising news.  We continue to believe that this weakness will likely lead to a cyclical downturn in advertising that could hurt TWX, CBS, VIAB, YHOO, NWS, and even GOOG.

  • Advertisers at DJ conference making extremely cautious comments about ’08, all but predicting ad recession.
  • Private equity media guru Steve Rattner says get ready for slower growth.
  • Retail sales weak
  • Bernanke acknowledges that oil prices equal inflation, placing further strain on economy.
  • Bernanke says economy will “slow noticeably” in Q4.
  • LookSmart has bad quarter
  • Toll Brothers says housing cancellations accelerated in Q4 and October worse than September
  • Cisco issues lukewarm outlook
  • Dollar continues crash

