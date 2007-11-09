Bad News Fast and Furious This Morning

Here’s the growing list of today’s bad economic and advertising news. We continue to believe that this weakness will likely lead to a cyclical downturn in advertising that could hurt TWX, CBS, VIAB, YHOO, NWS, and even GOOG.

Advertisers at DJ conference making extremely cautious comments about ’08, all but predicting ad recession.

Private equity media guru Steve Rattner says get ready for slower growth.

Retail sales weak

Bernanke acknowledges that oil prices equal inflation, placing further strain on economy.

Bernanke says economy will “slow noticeably” in Q4.

LookSmart has bad quarter

Toll Brothers says housing cancellations accelerated in Q4 and October worse than September

Cisco issues lukewarm outlook

Dollar continues crash

