There's A Bunch Of Bad News Going On

Good morning, there’s a bunch of bad news!
Here’s a really quick skim:
- Ukraine’s Prime Minister says that Russian troops have officially invaded his country.
- There’s more bad economic data out of Europe. Confidence is collapsing.
- Yields on European government debt continue to plunge.
- Markets are down across the board.
- There are new fears about a major volcanic eruption in Iceland.
- The World Health Organisation says that there could be as many as 20,000 Ebola victims before the current crisis ends.
- This one isn’t really “bad” news, but a Member of Parliament in David Cameron’s conservative party in the U.K. has defected to anti-EU party UKIP, a shocking blow.
Of the stories, probably the biggest news is the Ukraine invasion. Read more about that here.
