There's A Bunch Of Bad News Going On

Good morning, there’s a bunch of bad news!

Here’s a really quick skim:

Ukraine’s Prime Minister says that Russian troops have officially invaded his country.

There’s more bad economic data out of Europe. Confidence is collapsing.

Yields on European government debt continue to plunge.

Markets are down across the board.

There are new fears about a major volcanic eruption in Iceland.

The World Health Organisation says that there could be as many as 20,000 Ebola victims before the current crisis ends.

This one isn’t really “bad” news, but a Member of Parliament in David Cameron’s conservative party in the U.K. has defected to anti-EU party UKIP, a shocking blow.

Of the stories, probably the biggest news is the Ukraine invasion. Read more about that here.

