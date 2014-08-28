There's A Bunch Of Bad News Going On

Joe Weisenthal
Lightning strike new york city stormReuters

Good morning, there’s a bunch of bad news!

Here’s a really quick skim:

  • Ukraine’s Prime Minister says that Russian troops have officially invaded his country.
  • There’s more bad economic data out of Europe. Confidence is collapsing.
  • Yields on European government debt continue to plunge.
  • Markets are down across the board.
  • There are new fears about a major volcanic eruption in Iceland.
  • The World Health Organisation says that there could be as many as 20,000 Ebola victims before the current crisis ends.
  • This one isn’t really “bad” news, but a Member of Parliament in David Cameron’s conservative party in the U.K. has defected to anti-EU party UKIP, a shocking blow.

Of the stories, probably the biggest news is the Ukraine invasion. Read more about that here.

