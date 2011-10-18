How You Handle Bad News Is The Ultimate Test Of Leadership

Photo: Chelsea Witt via Burlington Free Press
How does bad news flow where you are? I think the handling of the bad news is an interesting test of leadership and organizational health.
- Real leaders get the bad news first. If the boss isn’t the first one a person tells about problems and bad news, then there’s something wrong with that boss. Why is there a delay? What are they afraid of? People instinctively go to a real leader with bad news because they want the leader to know quickly and they expect the leader to come up with the right response.
- Real leaders deliver bad news quickly and well. In many ways that’s a test of leadership. Hiding bad news is rarely a good idea.
- Real leaders take responsibility for bad news. They jump in and collaborate on solutions. Bucks don’t get passed.
I’ve seen this phenomenon for years, in small business and entrepreneurship. I think I see it in larger politics, too.
What do you think?
Read more posts on Palo Alto Software »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.