7 bad movies that deserve a remake

Sometimes even the most anticipated movies miss the mark, no matter how big the budget or how loyal the fan base.

Many of these films deserve a second chance and with the right screenplay, cast, and updates, a critical flop could become an all-around hit.

Here are some bad movies that could benefit from a remake.

20th Century Fox The author of the book series said he hated this movie.

According to fans, the novel-series-turned-film “Percy Jackson” deserved a lot better than it got.

The movie attempts to bring Rick Riordan’s mythological books to life – and it fails, according to critics, audiences, and the author of the “Percy Jackson” series himself.

Earlier this year, Riordan told Hypable that he hated the film adaptation, saying he would rather “have [his] teeth pulled with no anesthesia” than watch the movies again. For Riordan specifically, he said the films offered little educational value and he referred to them as “vapid.”

Perhaps with more substance and author input, a remake of this fantasy film could be a hit that even Riordan would want to watch.

Recently, fans even got #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson trending on Twitter, asking the major company to add a remake of the film to its to-do list. Some even suggested adapting the books into a Disney Plus series.

This isn’t entirely out of the question seeing as Disney now technically owns the rights to 20th Century Fox’s intellectual properties – and that’s the studio that produced the first two “Percy Jackson” flicks.

Summit Entertainment The film has a cult following.

Although the “Twilight” films were major box-office successes,critics generally found the Hollywood adaptations to be lacking.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner, this novel-based film series debuted over a decade ago and contained computer-generated imagery (CGI) that some were unimpressed by.

In particular, many called out the poor rendition of the half-human, half-vampire baby Renesmee seen in “Breaking Dawn: Part 1.” Even the film’s director, Bill Condon told CinemaBlend in 2017 that that CGI was a “disaster” that he wouldn’t let happen now.

Plus, “Twilight” actor Kellan Lutz has also suggested that if the film is remade, it deserves “top-notch” graphics and a bigger budget.

Since CGI techniques evolve quickly, 2008’s version of “decent” CGI isn’t comparable with today’s capabilities – and the fantasy franchise might be even more impressive when remade with some top-notch images.

A remake of the novel-based film “Eragon” (2006) could perhaps woo audiences the second time around if it was more accurate.

20th Century Fox A remake can help transport new audiences to a more magical place.

Fans have been asking for “Eragon” to be remade since the film was first released – it received low critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes and has been called out for its inaccuracies when compared to the book it is based on.

Based on “The Inheritance Cycle” novels by Christopher Paolini, the 2006 film “Eragon” was meant to woo young adults with its fantastical themes and characters. Instead, audience members and critics called the film out for its poor interpretation of the first book in the series.

In 2017, on his website, Paolini said the 2006 movie may have disappointed fans due to his inability to offer too much creative input, though he noted if the movie did ever get a reboot, fans “can rest assured [he will] retain as much control as possible.”

“The Black Cauldron” (1985) could be Disney’s next live-action remake.

Walt Disney Pictures The animated film is oftentimes forgotten.

Long-cited as the film that almost killed Disney animation, the 1985 cartoon film “The Black Cauldron” could probably benefit from a 21st-century live-action reboot.

One of the biggest issues reviewers had with this critical flop is that it lacked compelling characters. But, perhaps by making this into a live-action film (something Disney’s been doing a lot of lately), a cast of talented actors could breathe new life into the characters.

“Catwoman” (2004) deserves a second chance and even the lead actress knows it.

Warner Bros. Pictures Halle Berry was criticised for this role.

Starring Halle Berry, the 2004 “Catwoman” film has an extremely low rating on Rotten Tomatoes and both fans and Berry herself have called for it to be remade.

“You know, I’ve gotten a really bad rap for this role and I think ‘Catwoman’ deserves another goddamn chance, don’t you?” Berry told Maxim in 2018.

Yes, there have been a number of films starring Catwoman over the years, but none have followed quite the same premise as the 2004 version.

Now, 15 years later, with a “Batman” reboot in the works (this time with Robert Pattinson as the lead), it feels like DC has the resources it takes to properly tell the story of this fast-moving criminal and hero.

An audience favourite that’s been panned by critics, “National Treasure” (2004) might benefit from a more realistic plot.

Walt Disney Pictures The film stars Nicolas Cage.

With a low critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, this classic Nicolas-Cage film received less-than-stellar reviews upon its release, with critics calling the film wildly unrealistic,“stale,” and “a big, overblown wazoo of absurdity.”

Nevertheless, the film holds a special place in the hearts of many, so much so that fans have been begging for a third instalment to the series since 2016. Disney has not pushed for a third film in the series, but perhaps the company would be interested in a remake of the original. After all, the film was a box-office hit with a reported gross of $US347 million worldwide.

By reigning in the plot a little bit to make it a tad more practical while making the film more fast-paced, perhaps a reboot could satisfy both critics and fans who crave more historical thrillers.

“Ghost in the Shell” (2017) could potentially get better reviews with a more diverse cast and less special effects.

Paramount Pictures The film was also criticised for its overuse of special effects.

This live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga immediately turned off some audiences by casting white actress Scarlett Johansson as its lead. Many accused the film of whitewashing and there was also a petition calling for DreamWorks to recast the lead character with a Japanese actress.

Johansson ultimately kept the main role but the casting wasn’t the only issue individuals had with this film. It received a low score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with many wishing the film was a bit more profound and less overwhelmed with special effects.

With a remake, “Ghost in the Shell” has a chance to cast a diverse lead character and give this beloved manga new life.

