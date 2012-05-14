These Are The 11 Absolute Worst Mother's Day Promotions Ever

Photo: The Blaze

While most companies go for the heartwarming route for their Mother’s Day promotions, an unhinged few have created these inappropriate and offensive Mother’s Day specials.

From sexual (condoms and sugar daddies) to sexist (vacuums and cleaning supplies), to the bizarre (buy a ring, get a gun free?), these Mother’s Day promotions will make you wonder what on earth these advertisers were thinking.



It is estimated that American consumers spent almost $19 billion on Mother’s day this year. $2.2 billion of that figure was spent on flowers alone.

We hope that you didn’t buy any of these promotions for your mum.

