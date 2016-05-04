Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell break all the parenting rules in the 'Bad Mums' trailer

The writers of “The Hangover” are directing this summer comedy that follows Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn as three mums who are over the conventional standards they’re held to and decide to have some long-sought-after fun.

“Bad Mums” also stars Christina Applegate and Jada Pinkett Smith as strict PTA mums who Bell, Kunis, and Hahn rebel against.

If it’s anything like “The Hangover” movies, expect some outlandish stunts and big laughs, and a lot of tickets sold.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens July 29.

