Dr. Sanjay Gupta Explains The Science Behind A Bad Marijuana Trip

Kamelia Angelova

Neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, whose documentary "WEED" last summer explored the effects of cannabis on our bodies, and the benefits of medical marijuana, explains why marijuana users sometimes get "bad trips." When we interviewed Dr. Gupta back in August, he also talked about why smoking is not the best way to consume marijuana. Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

