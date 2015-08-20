'Bad Lip Reading' makes the first Republican debate even more insane

A few months into the 2016 presidential campaign, media outlets and creative web personalities have handed down viral gifts like the Donald Trump soundboard, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-South Carolina) mobile phone destruction, and Trump insult generators for everyoccasion.

The latest meme making the rounds on Wednesday is the “Bad Lip Reading” version of the 2016 Republican debate.

Here’s the gag: using overdubbing, “Bad Lip Reading” makes the Republican candidates sing songs, give each other dirty looks, and say crazy stuff about birds, tuna melts, and other un-presidential material.

Watch the video below, via Bad Lip Reading:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

