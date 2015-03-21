On a slow Friday afternoon, Twitter got bored and made up a bunch of awful hedge fund names

It was a busy week in markets, but the main action came on Wednesday afternoon when the Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary policy decision.

And so to let off some steam on a slow Friday afternoon, the citizens of the internet — and Finance Twitter — had some fund with the hashtag #badhedgefundnames.

You can find all of them here, some of which are bad, some of which were inadvertently the name of real hedge funds, and for your enjoyment we’ve collected a few of the best (or worst?) below.

Lacrosse Bros LP #badhedgefundnames

— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) March 20, 2015

Vanilla Ice Real Estate Special Situations, LP #badhedgefundnames

— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) March 20, 2015

Split Strike Conversion, LLC#badhedgefundnames(A few of you will get that.)

— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) March 20, 2015

Capital in the 21st Century #badhedgefundnames

— Mike Bird (@Birdyword) March 20, 2015

Insider Opportunities Fund #badhedgefundnames

— Michael P. Regan (@Reganonymous) March 20, 2015

Buy High Sell Low LP #badhedgefundnames

— guan (@guan) March 20, 2015

Negative Alpha LLC #badhedgefundnames

— Matthew C. Klein (@M_C_Klein) March 20, 2015

Beta Call Saul #badhedgefundnames

— Irrelevant Investor (@michaelbatnick) March 20, 2015

International House of SallyPancakes Capital #badhedgefundnames

— Julia La Roche (@SallyPancakes) March 20, 2015

NOW WATCH: 7 amazing maps that show how important Canada is



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.