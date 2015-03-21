On a slow Friday afternoon, Twitter got bored and made up a bunch of awful hedge fund names

It was a busy week in markets, but the main action came on Wednesday afternoon when the Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary policy decision.
And so to let off some steam on a slow Friday afternoon, the citizens of the internet — and Finance Twitter — had some fund with the hashtag #badhedgefundnames.
You can find all of them here, some of which are bad, some of which were inadvertently the name of real hedge funds, and for your enjoyment we’ve collected a few of the best (or worst?) below.
Lacrosse Bros LP #badhedgefundnames
— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) March 20, 2015
Vanilla Ice Real Estate Special Situations, LP #badhedgefundnames
— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) March 20, 2015
Long-Term Capital Management #badhedgefundnames
— Erik Wätterbjörk (@ewatterbjork) March 20, 2015
Split Strike Conversion, LLC#badhedgefundnames(A few of you will get that.)
— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) March 20, 2015
Capital in the 21st Century #badhedgefundnames
— Mike Bird (@Birdyword) March 20, 2015
Insider Opportunities Fund #badhedgefundnames
— Michael P. Regan (@Reganonymous) March 20, 2015
Parents Basement Advisers#badhedgefundnames
— StockCats (@StockCats) March 20, 2015
Buy High Sell Low LP #badhedgefundnames
— guan (@guan) March 20, 2015
Negative Alpha LLC #badhedgefundnames
— Matthew C. Klein (@M_C_Klein) March 20, 2015
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Capital#badhedgefundnames
— Lou Whiteman (@louwhiteman) March 20, 2015
Beta Call Saul #badhedgefundnames
— Irrelevant Investor (@michaelbatnick) March 20, 2015
International House of SallyPancakes Capital #badhedgefundnames
— Julia La Roche (@SallyPancakes) March 20, 2015
