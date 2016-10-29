10 'bad' habits that can sometimes be good for you

Jim McCluskey/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Hate to burst your bubble, but chewing gum can be a good thing.

Here’s the thing about bad habits.

Many of them can hurt you when taken to the extreme. But in small doses, those same “bad” habits can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

As in, you don’t want to live like a total slob — but a desk in slight disarray could make you more creative. Who knew?

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 supposedly negative behaviours that can — contrary to what your mum, your teacher, and your know-it-all coworker said — be good for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.