A Quick Look At Some Awful Economic Data Out Of Europe

At this point, pretty much all of the big econ data out of Europe (especially ex-Germany) is just totally horrible.



Here are some bad datapoints we’ve seen this morning.

In other news, #Italy construction -20% y/y, -9.9% m/m – ANSA — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) April 18, 2012

Euro area construction output plunged -7.1% on a monthly basis in Feb, equates to -12.9% drop on the year #eurozone — Markit Economics (@MarkitEconomics) April 18, 2012

Spanish bank bad loans up to 8.2% in Feb – chart since 1980 vs GDP and unemployment: bit.ly/HS7Kwh — Scott Barber (@scottybarber) April 18, 2012

UK average earnings up a weakest rate in 20 months. Charted against CPI inflation. Income squeeze #UK twitpic.com/9b6dmn — Markit Economics (@MarkitEconomics) April 18, 2012

