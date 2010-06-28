Bad Data Creates "Flash Spike" On Aussie Exchange

High-speed, computerized trading doesn’t just result in sudden downdrafts.



The Australian, (via John Galt FLA)

Standard & Poor’s, which manages the indices, confirmed that just after 10.30am AEST the indices showed incorrect levels, after it received “erroneous prices” from its data provider.

The incident lasted only “one tick,” S&P said in a statement.

The problem was immediately identified and resolved by 10:14am, S&P said.

A market source told The Australian online that every 30 seconds the price data used to calculate the S&P indices were updated.

Indeed, it looked like this:

Photo: JohnGaltFLA

