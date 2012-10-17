These Are The 11 Worst Celebrity Product Endorsements Of All Time

This week, A new ad for Chanel No5 was released, starring Brad Pitt.



“The world turns and we turn with it,” he intones solemnly. “My luck, my faith, my fortune. Chanel No5… INEVITABLE.”

Check out the endorsements >

Along with the rest of the world, the Daily Edge is wondering why a man who has enough spare cash floating around to build his own sex grotto would bother with this tripe.

But he’s hardly alone. Presenting… the worst celebrity product endorsements of all time.

1. David and Victoria Beckham - TBC Cosmetics Presenting: one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful celebrity couples, 'acting' in a parody of Bewitched. And that's before Victoria starts shouting in Japanese. Also, as IF she has ever whisked anything in her life. 2. Mr. T - FlavorWave Mini Cookers 'These are all frozen solid! I pity the fool who tries to get these down! 3. Bono - Louis Vuitton 4. Farrah Fawcett - Noxema The late lamented sex symbol sets a new celebrity rule: Do not talk about 'great balls' in ads. Especially not while shimmying. 5. David McWilliams - Bulmers Cider The moment Ireland realised the enormity of our self-delusion: not only had we conned ourselves into a huge property boom, but we had allowed celebrity economists to run amok. 6. Mikhail Gorbachev - Pizza Hut Mikhail! We already liked you plenty for ending the Cold War! You don't need to prove yourself any more! 7. Paris Hilton - Carl's Jr. Burgers Is that a giant hose spewing foam between your legs, or are you just endorsing some fast food? 8. Hulk Hogan - Road Safety PSA 'When I'm in the ring, I yield to nobody! But when I'm on the road, I always yield to an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing! 9. Shane Warne - Advanced Hair Studio Only a mildly terrible ad, except for the bit which shows cricketer Shane inside SOME KIND OF GIANT CONTRAPTION WITH LASERS SHOOTING AT HIS HEAD. 10. Arnold Schwarzenegger - We Don't Even Know What This Product Is … but it basically turns him into a Power Ranger. Remember when people seriously talked about him running for president? Of America? 11. Bertie Ahern - Irish News Of The World We know, you've seen it already. But seriously -- is this the world's only former head of state to appear inside a kitchen fitting for personal profit? Do we, as a nation, have any shred of self-respect remaining? If we do, can Bertie still take it away? Please let us keep our shred, Bertie. It's our only shred. We like it. Keeping in the ridiculous spirit... Check out 9 Totally Inappropriate 'Sexy' Halloween Costumes >

