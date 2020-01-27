'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend

Sony ‘Bad Boys for Life.’

“Bad Boys for Life” won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in $US34 million.

Its domestic box office total is over $US100 million.

Universal’s Oscar frontrunner “1917” came in second place with $US15.8 million.

That movie has also crossed the $US100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” continues to have an amazing run at the box office.

Saturday the action/comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence crossed the $US100 million mark at the domestic box office, then on Sunday it topped the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in an estimated $US34 million. That’s just a 46% drop from its opening weekend.

And it’s possible the movie has enough witchcraft left in it to stay on the throne for one more weekend.

Next weekend the only competition is Paramount’s gritty revenge tale “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively as an assassin and directed by Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). There’s a chance audiences will favour the “Bad Boys” for a third weekend rather than Lively learning to become a contract killer. Time will tell.

Universal’s “1917” has also crossed the $US100 million mark at the domestic box office and came in second place this weekend with a $US15.8 million take. Over the weekend Sam Mendes won the best director prize at the DGA Awards, strengthening its frontrunner status for the Oscars. Because of that, audiences are heading to the multiplex to see what all the fuss is about.

STXfilms ‘The Gentlemen.’

Box-office highlights:

STXfilms is starting off 2020 strong with a $US11 million opening on 2,165 screens for “The Gentlemen.” The Guy Ritchie-directed gangster movie performed better than its industry projections.

However, Universal’s horror “The Turning” had a disappointing opening weekend, only bringing in $US7.3 million on 2,839 screens and receiving a CinemaScore grade of “F.”

