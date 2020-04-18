5 things to watch while self-isolating, according to the directors of 'Bad Boys for Life'

Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan/Sony Pictures (L-R) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘Bad Boys for Life.’

“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tell Insider the 5 things they are watching right now in quarantine.

It’s a mix between hit TV show “Better Call Saul” and a couple Eddie Murphy classics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s no better time to seek out recommendations of movies and TV shows to watch than while we’re all stuck at home. Because let’s face it, what else is there to do?

And who better to give recommendations than people who work in Hollywood. I mean, they are literally just like us right now. Sitting at home waiting to go back to work.

Insider talked to “Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to find out the things they are watching right now and think you will dig, too.

Here are 5 things to watch while in quarantine, recommended by the directors of “Bad Boys for Life”:

“Bad Boys for Life” is available now On Demand and on Blu-ray and DVD April 21.

“Better Call Saul”

caption Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul.”

The crime drama spin-off of “Breaking Bad” starring Bob Odenkirk as shady lawyer Saul Goodman just wrapped up its fifth season, and El Arbi and Fallah were on the edge of their seats watching it.

“We are binge-watching the f— out of it,” El Arbi said.

“Next to ‘The Wire’ we think ‘Breaking Bad’ is the best TV show ever made,” he went on to say. “So to have that character of Saul Goodman be told further is great. It took a while before this show had the same addiction as ‘Breaking Bad,’ but it’s worth staying with it. If feels like this very real descent into the hell of the cartel. It’s the slow burn version of ‘Scarface.'”

“A Prayer Before Dawn”

caption Joe Cole in “A Prayer Before Dawn.”

Based on a true story, Joe Cole (“Green Room”) plays a British boxer who is incarcerated in a Thailand prison and fights in May Thai tournaments to earn his freedom. The movie was released by A24 last summer and has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“This is one of the harshest and hardest prison movies that I have ever seen,” Fallah said. “To watch a movie set in a prison while you’re stuck at home, you have this feeling of confinement. Watching something like that you appreciate much more what it means to be free and do whatever you want. It’s an interesting experience to watch that right now. It’s a gut punch.”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

caption Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop.”

This Eddie Murphy classic in which he plays a Detroit cop who heads out to Beverly Hills to investigate a murder was a big inspiration for El Arbi and Fallah while making “Bad Boys for Life.”

“It was a unique kind of movie when it came out and when you watch it now there’s a lot of nostalgia, and it’s Eddie Murphy at the top of his game,” El Arbi said. “I think without that kind of movie to look at we wouldn’t have been able to do ‘Bad Boys for Life.’ That mix of action and comedy. To revisit a movie like ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ in these times is very comforting.”

In fact, before making “Bad Boys for Life,” the filmmakers were working with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on a part-four of the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. It never came to be, but the directors told Insider because of the success of “Bad Boys for Life” that project has come back to life.

“As we speak we are working on that with Jerry,” Fallah said.

“48 Hrs.”

caption Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in “48 Hrs.”

Another Murphy comedy El Arbi and Fallah feel is worth going back and watching is “48 Hours.” In it, Nick Nolte plays a cop who has to team with a criminal (Murphy) who is being temporarily paroled to help him track down a killer.

“That’s a quintessential buddy cop movie,” Fallah said. “That also inspired us a lot while making ‘Bad Boys for Life.’ Will Smith looks up to Eddie Murphy like the godfather of comedy.”

“Goodfellas”

caption (L-R) Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, and Robert De Niro in “Goodfellas.”

“You can never go wrong with ‘Goodfellas,'” El Arbi said.

The classic Martin Scorsese gangster movie is a standout for the filmmakers because of its mix of crime drama and comedy.

“That is the ultimate Scorsese movie, in our eyes,” El Arbi said. “Everything is exhilarating about it: the performances, the improvisational quality. It’s gritty and raw but there are also iconic comedic moments. Whenever we wanted to do a cool shot on ‘Bad Boys for Life’ we would say on set, ‘Let’s do a Scorsese shot.’ He’s a constant inspiration.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.