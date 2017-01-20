The self-styled 'Bad Boys of Brexit' held a Washington party in honour of Donald Trump --  but he didn't turn up

The self-styled “Bad Boys of Brexit,” a group of prominent Brexit campaigners led by Nigel Farage, threw a party in Washington on Thursday night ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration — but the president-elect was a no-show.

The party was thrown at the Hay Adams hotel by Arron Banks, the millionaire insurance tycoon who has donated huge amounts of cash to UKIP, and gave over £7 million to the “Leave” campaign during the Brexit referendum.

Banks was part of the delegation led by Nigel Farage which pulled off a remarkable stunt in November when the former UKIP leader became the first foreign politician to visit the president-elect after his shock election win.

The Times’ Lucy Fisher reported in the paper’s daily Red Box email:Trump was invited to the party, and Banks was reportedly “confident” and “hopeful” that he would attend, but he did not make an appearance.

“Despite the hosts vaunting their links to the president-elect and extending an invitation to him, Donald Trump did not show up.

“Giddy guests kept their eyes trained on the entrance for the first few hours in expectation, but eventually resigned themselves to disappointment.”

The party’s organisers briefed English newspapers last week that “as many as 500 US politicians” would attend the party.

It is unclear if that number attended, as few US politicians featured in photos of the party shared on social media by Banks, Farage, and the other party organisers. However, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant appeared in numerous pictures of the evening.

Conservative Party donor Lord Ashcroft claimed an “incredible” turnout” at the party:

Banks booked out the entire top floor of the hotel, which overlooks the White House:

Sky’s Ian Woods tweeted:

