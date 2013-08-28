Bad Bosses Create A 'Terrifying' Culture For Companies

Today’s advice comes from Ben Huh, founder of Cheezburger, via Kathleen Davis at Entrepreneur:

“I had a terrible boss that was phenomenally good at recruiting talented people, but he was a tyrant — he would storm in your office and scream at you.”

But Huh still managed to learn a big lesson from this boss: No matter how much people will put up with you in the beginning, they won’t do it for long. It doesn’t matter how much you pay them.

“I learned that that’s one way to run a business, but there is a cost to being an arsehole, and it’s not just financial. The costs were so culturally terrifying for the company — no one respected him or trusted him.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.