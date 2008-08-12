Bad Back-To-School For Apple (AAPL)? Please. Apple Immune To Crappy Economy

Apple (AAPL) bulls have been hit with an unsettling theory in recent days: The company will get clobbered by a bad back-to-school season as consumers tighten their belts. AmTech’s Shaw Wu scoffs at this, arguing that Apple may prove largely immune to a consumer slowdown:



Disturbance in the macroeconomic environment is disproportionately within lower-income demographics and financial institutions. This could certainly spread, but we believe AAPL’s business will remain strong in the near- to medium-term. Enough high-end consumers are still buying tech, though commodities inflation could pressure future margins.

So Apple isn’t seeing a big slowdown right now, but might soon? Hard to see how the stock charges higher in the face of that. Also, banks and credit card companies are starting to see more and more delinquencies and defaults in wealthier demographics. If the middle class starts missing mortgage payments, we doubt buying iPhones will be high on their list of priorities.

See Also: Free iPhones: Apple’s New Model Will Blow Out Sales And Earnings

The iPhone App Store Rogues Gallery

Worthless, $1000 “I Am Rich” iPhone App Disappears

Apple’s iPhone-App-Approval Mouse Falls Off Treadmill: Buy The $1000 App That Does Nothing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.