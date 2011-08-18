The Dumbest Acquisitions In The History Of Tech

Photo: AP

With Google deciding to pay $12.5 billion to buy Motorola, we decided to take a look at some of the worst acquisitions in the history of the tech industry.The acquisitions in this list were either giant wastes of money, or giant wastes of potential.



We think the Google-Motorola acquisition will one day join this list. Motorola is just too big a company with too many legacy issues for Google to solve.

It’s going to be a massive headache that’s eventually shut down or spun out, just like these acquisitions …

