Someone Ordered The $3.99 Giftwrap On Amazon And This Is What He Got

Amazon has a gift-wrapping option for the holidays. For $3.99, the retailer will do it for you.
But one customer’s giftwrapped merchandise left a lot to be desired.
“My brother got the $3.99 gift wrap option on Amazon,” the man posted on Reddit.
Amazon’s stock photo shows that this is what you get:
Photo: Imgur/Reddit
But when the man opened the package he found this:
Photo: Imgur/Reddit
Photo: Reddit/Imgur
DON’T MISS: The Fabulous Life Of Amancio Ortega, The Billionaire Founder Behind ‘Zara’
>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.