Someone Ordered The $3.99 Giftwrap On Amazon And This Is What He Got

Ashley Lutz

Amazon has a gift-wrapping option for the holidays. For $3.99, the retailer will do it for you. 

But one customer’s giftwrapped merchandise left a lot to be desired. 

“My brother got the $3.99 gift wrap option on Amazon,” the man posted on Reddit. 

Amazon’s stock photo shows that this is what you get: 

amazon giftwrap

Photo: Imgur/Reddit

But when the man opened the package he found this: 

amazon giftwrap

Photo: Imgur/Reddit

amazon giftwrap

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

