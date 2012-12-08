Someone Ordered The $3.99 Giftwrap On Amazon And This Is What He Got

Amazon has a gift-wrapping option for the holidays. For $3.99, the retailer will do it for you.



But one customer’s giftwrapped merchandise left a lot to be desired.

“My brother got the $3.99 gift wrap option on Amazon,” the man posted on Reddit.

Amazon’s stock photo shows that this is what you get:

Photo: Imgur/Reddit

But when the man opened the package he found this:

Photo: Imgur/Reddit

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

DON’T MISS: The Fabulous Life Of Amancio Ortega, The Billionaire Founder Behind ‘Zara’

>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.