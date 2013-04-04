Inside The Marketing Plan For North America's No.1 Bacon-Only Restaurant

A minimalist design adds to Rashers’ modern appeal.

Rashers, “North America’s Only Bacon Sandwich Shop,” is a small business based in Toronto, with one location and a no-frills, bacon-only menu.



Founders John Clark and Richard Mulleny have adopted all the usual social media gimmicks: daily Twitter and Facebook updates from the store advertise promotions in which customers can answer trivia questions for in-store discounts.

And they have a knowing logo (that’s the helvetica typeface, much favoured by hipsters, in case you didn’t know).

It’s Rashers’ mobile strategy, however, that really brings home the bacon.

If customers can prove — via a smartphone app — that they have traveled a route around Toronto in the shape of a pig, they can claim 30 per cent off their next order.

Rashers also uses more traditional marketing techniques: The restaurant recently posted fliers featuring tear-off strips (of “bacon,” naturally), offering a free bacon sandwich for anyone who brought one in.

The Rashers mobile challenge.

