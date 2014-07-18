Bacon Prices Are Going Bananas

For bacon-lovers, things are only getting worse.

According to the June consumer price index report from Canada, the price of bacon increased by 5.8% month-over-month, and 26.8% year-over-year.

Last month, the price of bacon surged by 9.3% month-over-month.

This chart was tweeted by Bloomberg News’ Ilan Kolet. You can see the chart below.

Bacon prices have been significantly increasing because of supply issues. In June, there was a breakout of a pig virus which led to the killing of millions of baby pigs.

Overall, inflation is heating up. Over the last month, the Producer Price Index rose 0.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.