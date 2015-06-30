Wendy's is releasing a fries version of its most decadent burger

Tumblr Wendy’s classic Baconator is a very popular menu item for the store.

Wendy’s just announced major news for lovers of its famous Baconator.

The company will introduce new bacon fries for a limited time and launch a campaign to celebrate and inform customers on everything bacon-related, according to a press release.

The fries are loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon and shredded cheddar cheese.

The suggested price for the bacon fries is $US1.99.

The new addition comes as no surprise given the success of the Baconator for the restaurant.

It became a permanent fixture on the restaurant’s menu in 2009, and a smaller version, dubbed ‘Son of Baconator,’ was later introduced.

The video campaign promoting the new fries will launch on July 6th on the restaurant’s social media platforms.

It will feature notable voice actors from the likes of Futurama and Woody the Woodpecker.

The purpose of the campaign is to celebrate bacon within Wendy’s and the way in which the restaurant feels it should be made.

“Through these farcical videos, “at-risk” bacon teens will be warned of bacon-related dangers that might prevent them from becoming Baconator worthy,” the release reads.

Some customers have already visited Wendy’s to purchase the new fries, as they officially hit stores today.

Check out their feedback below:

Wendy’s brought their A game! Baconator fries!! pic.twitter.com/10VCu9nQgZ

— Bacon Boss (@BaconMaestro) June 28, 2015

Just had #baconatorfries from @Wendys super disappointed. Just cheese and maybe 2 tiny pieces of bacon.These could’ve been much better

— Chellyoo (@4evrPnknGrn) June 27, 2015