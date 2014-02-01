How To Make A Bacon Bowl For Your Super Bowl Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video It's a scientific fact that everyone loves bacon. Over the years, the bacon craze has spread from breakfast to lunch, dinner, and eventually dessert. (Thanks for the bacon sundae, Burger King). So, in an effort to make bacon an even more ubiquitous food, we created the "bacon bowl." Bacon. Bowl. Let the thought of a bowl made entirely of bacon sink in, then watch the video to learn how you can make a bacon bowl for the upcoming Super Bowl. Or, you can just make a bacon bowl for yourself. That's acceptable too. Produced by William Wei. Originally published in January 2013

