More people are buying backyard 'offices in a box' than ever before. Here's what buyers of these tiny workspaces are looking for, according to a survey.

- Tiny backyard offices have become more popular as more people in the US continue to work from home during COVID-19 times.
- As a result, several companies have pivoted to making tiny offices in order to cash in on this rising demand.
- Fidelity National Financial subsidiary IPX1031 surveyed 2,006 Americans to gauge the public interest in backyard offices, and over half of the survey respondents reported that they would buy one.
- In terms of cost, 26% of those surveyed said they would spend under $US8,000 on a backyard office unit, while 23% said they would spend between $US10,000 to $US19,999.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tiny backyard “offices in a box” are becoming increasingly popular as more people in the US continue to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a survey by Fidelity National Financial subsidiary IPX1031, 54% of 2,006 Americans respondents said they would buy a tiny office.
More specifically, 62% of the remote workers surveyed said they would consider purchasing a backyard office unit. And similar to the tiny home rental market boom during COVID-19 times, 68% of people reported they would consider renting out their tiny office.
As a result, it’s no surprise several companies have pivoted to cash in on the backyard office trend. For example, Ã-Ã¶d, a tiny home and living space maker, recently unveiled a $US19,900 backyard office that will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.
The company says it’s been seeing a high amount of interest in its products from US-based customers since its backyard office unveil this month. To address this “big potential” of American buyers, the Estonian company will be launching a US branch next spring, Ã-Ã¶d’s sales director Kristi Kivilaid told Business Insider in an email interview.
Read more:
When you finally go back to the office, it’s going to feel a lot more like your living room
Ã-Ã¶d isn’t the only company creating remote offices for cooped up workers. Recently, backyard shed maker Modern Shed deviated from its traditional product line to unveil a $US129,000 tiny home on wheels with an optional office layout that includes seating areas, work stations, and a bathroom.
The majority of those surveyed by IPX1031, 30%, reported that the ideal tiny office would fall between 200 to 299 square feet. In terms of pricing, 26% said they would spend under $US8,000 on a backyard office unit, while 23% said they would spend between $US10,000 to $US19,999.
Only 4% of people surveyed said they would spend over $US30,000 on their backyard workspace.
IPX1031’s survey was made up of 55% female and 45% male respondents. The median age of the survey participants was 38-years-old, and the majority of those surveyed had an income under $US80,000, with 37% making under $US40,000, and 46% making between $US40,000 to 80,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.