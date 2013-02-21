Take An Overnight Houseboat Cruise Through The Backwaters Of Kerala, India

Photo: Courtesy of Globetrottergirls.com

Dani, a German freelance photographer, and Jess, a Chicago-born freelance travel editor and writer, are the nomadic couple behind their popular blog The Globetrottergirls.In 2010, the pair left their adopted home of London to travel around the world, and they haven’t stopped since.



Last year, the couple took a three-day houseboat river cruise in Kerala, India, a region known for its sprawling river system and proximity to the Laccadive Sea.

After looking at seven boats in the major tourist city of Alleppey (also known as Alappuzha), and bartering down the price to 7,000 rupees per night (or $125), Dani and Jess set out with two friends to travel the lakes and streams of Kerala.

Their journey through the backwaters surpassed expectations. Superb daily meals, outstanding views of nature and the surrounding villages, and a leisurely boat ride made for a memorable experience. They even booked an extra night with their personal captain and crew to keep the experience going.

The travelling couple shared their photographs and recollections of the trip with Business Insider.

