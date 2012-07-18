Backstreet's Back (With A New Album) … Alright!

After announcing a Backstreet Boys reunion concert on “Good Morning America” August 31, the first performance since Kevin Richardson rejoined the group, the boy band now has even more good news for fans.



The best-selling boy band of all time is currently in London recording a new album. Those noises you just heard were the squeals of now 20 and 30-year-old girls worldwide.

Check out the announcement below, complete with a little “I Want It That Way” harmonizing and a clip from the very early days of Backstreet.

Now take a walk down memory lane and let the Backstreet Boys tell you they’re back … in their own words.

