Loan Sharks Getting Hit By Recession...And They're Hitting Back

If you’re going to default on a loan, this one is not the wise choice. The smaller time loan sharks are just taking jewelry but the bigger ones are sending out the kneecap-busters.



NYPost: “I’m going to have to start collecting collateral – you know, like jewelry, wedding bands, necklaces and family heirlooms.”

Benny, who makes loans of $100 to $200 and charges about $50 a week interest, predicts the downturn won’t affect his customers for a week or two.

Those who do business with him don’t have to worry about goons coming at them with baseball bats.

That’s only for the big-time lenders, who make loans of $5,000 to $10,000, Benny said. They’re currently dispatching gorillas to collect.

“They’re getting hit hard,” said Benny, who says he has spoken to “associates” who operate in Midtown and Wall Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.